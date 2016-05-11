BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Chiasma Inc :
* Currently revisiting all areas of investment and resources in light of recent receipt of CRL
* Revisiting resources to potentially enable an overall reduction of its 2016 expenses and an extension of its cash runway beyond mid-2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.71
* Chiasma reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".