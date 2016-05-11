May 11 Star Bulk Carriers

* Star bulk carriers corp says appointment of nikolaos karellis to board as class a director and member of audit committee

* Star bulk carriers corp says will not fill, temporarily, seat made vacant by resignation of renee kemp from board in march 2016

* Oaktree capital management l.p. And its affiliates thereof retain right to designate an additional director to board

* Star bulk announces changes to its board of directors