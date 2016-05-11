May 11 Star Bulk Carriers
* Star bulk carriers corp says appointment of nikolaos
karellis to board as class a director and member of audit
committee
* Star bulk carriers corp says will not fill, temporarily,
seat made vacant by resignation of renee kemp from board in
march 2016
* Oaktree capital management l.p. And its affiliates thereof
retain right to designate an additional director to board
* Star bulk announces changes to its board of directors
