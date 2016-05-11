May 11 Ca Inc :
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 revenue $1.009 billion
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.92 to $1.97 from
continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.51 to $2.56
from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.04 billion to $4.08 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $989.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $4.05
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ca technologies reports fourth quarter and full fiscal
year 2016 results
