May 11 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Collegium pharmaceutical inc says collegium will be responsible for manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sales of onsolis in u.s.

* Financial terms of agreement include $2.5 million upfront non-refundable payment, payable to bdsi within 30 days

* Financial terms of agreement include up to $17 million in potential payments based on achievement of milestones

* Collegium will be responsible for manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sales of onsolis in u.s

* Financial terms of agreement include upper-teen percent royalties based on various annual u.s. Net sales thresholds

* Biodelivery sciences and collegium pharmaceutical announce the signing of a licensing agreement for onsolis in the u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)