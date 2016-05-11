May 11 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc
* Collegium pharmaceutical inc says collegium will be
responsible for manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sales
of onsolis in u.s.
* Financial terms of agreement include $2.5 million upfront
non-refundable payment, payable to bdsi within 30 days
* Financial terms of agreement include up to $17 million in
potential payments based on achievement of milestones
* Financial terms of agreement include upper-teen percent
royalties based on various annual u.s. Net sales thresholds
