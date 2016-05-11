May 11 Exar Corporation Announces 2016 Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year

* Sees 2016 gaap revenues of $149.4 million decreased $12.7 million or 8% from $162.1 million

* Sees 2016 gaap loss per share of $0.33 compared to a $0.95 loss per share for fiscal year 2015

* Sees 2016 non-gaap revenues of $151.9 million decreased $12.2 million or 7%

* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.31 increased $0.02 per share from fiscal year 2015

* For 2017 q1 ending july 3, 2016 , company expects revenue to be up 7% to 12% sequentially

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 loss per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $36.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $38.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.13