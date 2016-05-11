BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Collaboration revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for q1 of 2015
* Net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $6.5 million compared to a net loss of $4.0 million for Q1 of 2015
* Tracon Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".