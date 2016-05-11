May 11 Kura Oncology Inc Says Nomination Of A
Development Candidate For Menin
* 947, is anticipated in q2 of 2016
* Kura oncology inc says initiation of a phase 2 clinical
trial for tipifarnib in patients with cmml is anticipated in
second half of 2016
* Mll program is anticipated in second half of 2016
* Kura oncology reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
