BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Trio-tech International :
* Tech reports net income of $0.17 per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2016 versus $0.05 per share last year
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue rose 9.5 percent to $9.355 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".