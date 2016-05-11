UPDATE 1-Commerzbank to close physical precious metals business - source
LONDON, May 18 Commerzbank is to close its physical precious metals business in the next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
May 11 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd In Letter To Shareholders
* PSH NAV Per Share As Of Close Of Business On 10 May 2016 Was USD16.88
* There Is Much Work To Do At Valeant, Including Restoring The Dermatology Business To Growth
* "Believe That Valeant Has Some Of The Best And Most Durable Assets In The Pharmaceutical Industry"
* "It Will Take Time For Valeant To Regain Its Stakeholders' Trust"
* Valeant Does Not Require Aggressive Pricing In Order To Generate Growth And Substantial Free Cash Flow
* Continue To Have "Tremendous Confidence" In Canadian Pacific's Management, But Have Sold Shares For Portfolio Management Reasons
* Expect FTC To Demand Similar Safeguards, Restrictions For Herbalife As It Has Required In The Vemma Case
* While $200 Million Settlement Would Be One Of Highest Ever In FTC Consumer Protection Action, It Would Be Immaterial To Herbalife
* Believe Howard Hughes Corp Trades At Discount To Assets; Increased Transparency Will Help Investors More Appropriately Value Company
* Expect The FTC To Demand Similar Safeguards And Restrictions For Herbalife As It Has Required In The Vemma Case
* Expect That Relief Imposed By FTC Will Require Modifications To Co'S Business Practices Which Will Be Materially Adverse To Hlf
* Pershing Square Holdings Releases Q1 Letter To Shareholders And Provides Weekly Net Asset Value As Of May 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Commerzbank is to close its physical precious metals business in the next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings of 4.4 bln-4.6 bln euros (Adds analyst, CFO quotes, details on crystals, cancer drug)