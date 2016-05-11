BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Caretrust Reit Inc
* Sees 2016 normalized ffo per diluted share of approximately $1.06 to $1.08
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caretrust REIT, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".