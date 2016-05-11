BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Penske Automotive Group Inc
* Pricing of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate senior subordinated notes due 2026 at 5.5%
* Penske automotive group announces pricing of $500.0 million senior subordinated notes
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".