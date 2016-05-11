BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Gulf Resources Inc :
* Utilization ratio decreased by 2% for three-month period ended march 31, 2016
* "do not know how Chinese economy will fare during remainder of 2016"
* Gulf Resources reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $34.5 million
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".