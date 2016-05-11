May 11 Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* Quarterly average production of 41,958 boe per day in q1 of 2016, a 9% increase

* Net planned capital expenditures for 2016 have been reduced to $103.5 million

* Annual average production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged at 40,000 to 41,000 boe per day

* Qtrly funds flow of $0.14 per basic common share

* Made decision to defer completion, equipping, tie-in of two montney/doig horizontal wells that we drilled in q1 of 2016 until 2017

* Estimated total capital expenditures for 2016 have been reduced from $128.0 million to $122.5 million

* Birchcliff energy ltd. Announces 2016 first quarter results and record quarterly average production

* Q1 loss per share c$0.09

