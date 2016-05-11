BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Birchcliff Energy Ltd
* Quarterly average production of 41,958 boe per day in q1 of 2016, a 9% increase
* Net planned capital expenditures for 2016 have been reduced to $103.5 million
* Annual average production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged at 40,000 to 41,000 boe per day
* Qtrly funds flow of $0.14 per basic common share
* Made decision to defer completion, equipping, tie-in of two montney/doig horizontal wells that we drilled in q1 of 2016 until 2017
* Estimated total capital expenditures for 2016 have been reduced from $128.0 million to $122.5 million
* Birchcliff energy ltd. Announces 2016 first quarter results and record quarterly average production
* Q1 loss per share c$0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".