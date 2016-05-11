BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Sienna senior living inc qtrly overall same property net operating income up 6.0%
* Sienna senior living inc qtrly affo per share $0.348
* Sienna senior living inc qtrly offo per share $0.288
* Sienna senior living inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".