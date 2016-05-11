BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Student Transportation Inc
* "lower fuel cost has been a tailwind for us and we expect that to continue into fiscal 2017"
* Student transportation inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $173.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $167.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".