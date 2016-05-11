BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Bonterra energy corp qtrly funds flow per share $0.49
* Bonterra energy corp qtrly net loss per share $0.35
* Increased q1 2016 production to 12,882 boe per day compared to 12,204 boe per day
* During quarter, realized production volumes were impacted by approximately 1,100 boe per day
* Realized production volumes impacted by shut-in of uneconomic production caused by low prices, deferral of well workover maintenance program
* Bonterra energy corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".