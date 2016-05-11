BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Gross oil production of 69,100 bbl (working interest 44,900 bbl) for three months ended march 31, 2016
* 800 bbl/d (working interest 500 bbl/d) average oil production for three months ended march 31, 2016
* 2016 cash capital expenditure forecast of $62 million announced on March 16, 2016 remains unchanged
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oryx Petroleum first quarter 2016 financial and operational results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".