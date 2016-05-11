BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Gener8 Maritime Inc
* Qtrly total voyage revenues $124.0 million versus $121.4 million
* Qtrly net voyage revenue $121.7 million versus $75.5 million
* Gener8 maritime, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".