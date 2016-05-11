BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Medical Facilities
* Toronto stock exchange has approved notice of intention to make ncib for up to 620,919 of its outstanding common shares
* Medical facilities corporation announces approval of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".