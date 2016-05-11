UPDATE 1-Commerzbank to close physical precious metals business - source
LONDON, May 18 Commerzbank is to close its physical precious metals business in the next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
May 11 Aston Hill Financial Inc
* Aum, advisory and administration decreased from $2.67 billion at december 31, 2015 to $2.19 billion at march 31, 2016
* During q1, gross sales of mutual funds were $60 million and net redemptions of $42 million
* Aston hill financial inc qtrly revenues were $6.2 million , a decrease of 18.7% from prior quarter revenues of $7.6 million
* Aston hill announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings of 4.4 bln-4.6 bln euros (Adds analyst, CFO quotes, details on crystals, cancer drug)