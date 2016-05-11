BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Eldorado Gold Corp
* Qtrly gold production 140,989 ounces versus 189,414 ounces last year
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged of $886 per ounce versus $729 per ounce last year
* Eldorado gold corp qtrly gold revenues were $160.0 million on sales of 133,467 ounces of gold
* Remain on track to achieve guidance for year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $757.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $ 164.1 million versus $238.3 million
* Eldorado reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".