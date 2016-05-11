BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 AGT Food and Ingredients Inc
* Adjusted ebitda was $31.4 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , an increase of 38.9%
* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter results and adoption of shareholder rights plan
* Q1 revenue c$441.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$476.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".