May 11 Avnel Gold Mining Ltd

* Qtrly total revenue $3.3 million versus $3.1 million

* Company continues to forecast gold production of 8,600 ounces in 2016 at kalana mine

* Although kalana mine was cash flow positive in 2015, co does not expect mine to be profitable under prevailing gold price environment

* Avnel reports files first quarter 2016 financial statements and md&a together with the filing of an amended and restated annual information form

* Q1 loss per share $0.001