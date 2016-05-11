BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Avnel Gold Mining Ltd
* Qtrly total revenue $3.3 million versus $3.1 million
* Company continues to forecast gold production of 8,600 ounces in 2016 at kalana mine
* Although kalana mine was cash flow positive in 2015, co does not expect mine to be profitable under prevailing gold price environment
* Avnel reports files first quarter 2016 financial statements and md&a together with the filing of an amended and restated annual information form
* Q1 loss per share $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".