BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd Says Completion Of 198 Mmcf/D Altagas Townsend Facility Remains On Schedule For A Mid
* Financial hedges currently cover 63% of remaining 2016 forecast average production (89.5 mmcf/d)
* Production averaged 99.6 mmcfe/d (16,601 boe/d) in q1 of 2016
* 2016 commissioning
* Average daily production volumes during q1 of 2016 represent a 2% increase over q1 2015 production volumes of 97.5 mmcfe/d
* Production guidance for 2016 remains unchanged
* Says altagas confirms that townsend facility is over 90% complete with construction progress continuing ahead of schedule
* Painted pony petroleum ltd says expects to begin delivering volumes to townsend facility during q3 of 2016
* Painted pony petroleum ltd says targeting 2016 exit production volumes of approximately 240 mmcfe/d
* Painted pony announces reconfirmed $325 million credit facility, townsend facility update, and first quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".