BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Banro Corp
* Banro corp says twangiza produced 26,638 ounces of gold in q1 2016 with a cash cost of $639 per ounce
* Q1 2016 consolidated (combined twangiza and namoya) gold production of 44,192 ounces with a cash cost of $767 per ounce
* Banro corp says namoya produced 17,554 ounces of gold in q1 2016 with a cash cost of $959 per ounce
* Production from twangiza, namoya mines is heavily weighted in mine plan to second half of year
* Banro corp qtrly loss per share $0.09
* Banro announces q1 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".