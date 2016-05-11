BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* To complete aura ln clinical trial, undertake further development of voclosporin, co will need to raise additional funds within next 12 months
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aurinia reports first quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".