May 11 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd

* Increased production by 94% to 23,297 boe/d in q1

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* 2016 funds flow from operations would be about $30 million and at $3.00 per mcf aeco, number grows to about $51 million or $0.17 per share

* Pine cliff energy ltd. Announces its first quarter 2016 results