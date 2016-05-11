BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd
* Increased production by 94% to 23,297 boe/d in q1
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* 2016 funds flow from operations would be about $30 million and at $3.00 per mcf aeco, number grows to about $51 million or $0.17 per share
* Pine cliff energy ltd. Announces its first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".