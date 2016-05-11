BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Silver Standard Resources Inc
* Sees fy gold production from marigold mine 200,000 oz - 210,000 oz
* Qtrly revenue $101.5 million versus $111.7 million
* Silver standard reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".