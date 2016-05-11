May 11 Surge Energy Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 average production rate of 13,408 boe per day, which reflects approximately 500 boe/d of shut-in production

* Says has no update to financial guidance provided on april 7 , 2016

* Surge energy inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)