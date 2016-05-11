BRIEF-China Zenix Auto International Q1 revenue growth of 28 pct
* China Zenix Auto International Limited reports 28 pct revenue growth in 2017 first quarter
May 11 Cwc Energy Services Corp
* Qtrly revenue of $19.7 million , a decrease of $8.0 million (29%) compared to $27.8 million in q1 2015.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Says impact of lower crude oil and natural gas prices negatively impacted oilfield services industry again in q1 2016
* Says activity levels in wcsb will likely be lower in 2016 compared to 2015
* Continues to evaluate strategic opportunities and pursue those it believes will fundamentally position cwc well for future
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces first quarter 2016 operational and financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 29 percent to c$19.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Soligenix announces publication of its phase 2 long-term follow-up results of SGX942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients