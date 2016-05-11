BRIEF-China Zenix Auto International Q1 revenue growth of 28 pct
* China Zenix Auto International Limited reports 28 pct revenue growth in 2017 first quarter
May 11 Teleflex Inc
* Priced its offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2026
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay approximately $393.0 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facilit
* Teleflex incorporated announces pricing of $400 million senior notes offering
* Soligenix announces publication of its phase 2 long-term follow-up results of SGX942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients