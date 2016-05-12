BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior VP retail divisions
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions
May 11 Rock Energy Inc
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04
* Says exploring strategic alternatives for purpose of preserving and enhancing shareholder value process is ongoing
* Rock energy inc. Reports Q1 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.04
* AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for fiscal year 2016