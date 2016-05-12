BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior VP retail divisions
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions
May 11 Pan American Silver Corp
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0125 per share
* Increased silver production 6% to 6.42 million ounces in Q1
* Increased gold production 10% to 41,200 ounces in Q1
* Qtrly silver production increased 6% to 6.42 million ounces
* Remains confident that it will achieve its full year 2016 operational forecasts
* Qtrly revenue $158.3 million versus $178.1 million
* Expects to produce between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces of silver and between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold in 2016
* Expects to invest between $135.0 million and $140.0 million in project development at its La Colorada and Dolores Mines
* "Our two expansion projects at La Colorada and Dolores are advancing on schedule and on budget"
* Qtrly net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (basic) $0.01
* Pan American silver announces its unaudited 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for fiscal year 2016