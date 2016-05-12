BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 11 B2gold Corp
* Q1 consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than same period in 2015
* Q1 consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $874 per ounce, $217 per ounce lower compared with q1 of 2015
* On track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces
* On track to meet 2016 gold production cash operating costs between $560-$595 per ounce,all-in sustaining costs between $895-$925 per ounce
* Construction of fekola mine is well underway, on schedule and on budget, and is expected to commence production in late 2017
* Increase in gold production was primarily attributable to strong quarterly production from masbate mine
* Gold production in 2016 is anticipated to be slightly weighted to second half of year
* Q2 and full year 2016 production at otjikoto mine are not expected to be impacted
* Expected higher production relates mainly to increased throughput at otjikoto mine
* Production increasing to approximately 800,000 to 850,000 ounces annually by 2018
* B2gold corp. Reports first quarter results 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* B2gold corp. Reports first quarter results 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC