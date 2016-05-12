May 11 B2gold Corp

* Q1 consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than same period in 2015

* Q1 consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $874 per ounce, $217 per ounce lower compared with q1 of 2015

* On track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces

* On track to meet 2016 gold production cash operating costs between $560-$595 per ounce,all-in sustaining costs between $895-$925 per ounce

* Construction of fekola mine is well underway, on schedule and on budget, and is expected to commence production in late 2017

* Increase in gold production was primarily attributable to strong quarterly production from masbate mine

* Gold production in 2016 is anticipated to be slightly weighted to second half of year

* Q2 and full year 2016 production at otjikoto mine are not expected to be impacted

* Expected higher production relates mainly to increased throughput at otjikoto mine

* Production increasing to approximately 800,000 to 850,000 ounces annually by 2018

* B2gold corp. Reports first quarter results 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

