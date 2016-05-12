Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Alamos Gold Inc
* Is on track to achieve full year production guidance of between 370,000 and 400,000 ounces of gold
* 2016 total capital spending is also expected to decrease over 20 pct from 2015.
* Alamos reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $104.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)