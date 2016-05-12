May 12 Alamos Gold Inc

* Is on track to achieve full year production guidance of between 370,000 and 400,000 ounces of gold

* 2016 total capital spending is also expected to decrease over 20 pct from 2015.

* Alamos reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $104.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: