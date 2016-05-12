May 12 China Yuchai International Ltd :
* China Yuchai International announces 2016 unaudited first
quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.27
* Q1 revenue fell 8.1 percent to RMB 3.4 billion
* Inventories at quarter-end were us$ 267.8 million which
was similar to balance as at december 31, 2015
* China Yuchai International Ltd qtrly net revenue declined
to RMB 3.4 billion ( us$ 523.1 million ) compared with RMB 3.7
billion in q1 of 2015
* China Yuchai International Ltd qtrly earnings per share
were US$0.35
* "Our Q1 results reflected continued weak macroeconomic
environment and resultant impact of government policies"
