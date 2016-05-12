May 12 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd

* Qtrly retail sales increase 2.2% and same store sales up 1.0% in quarter over q1 2015

* Qtrly same store sales up in all core retail banners

* Qtrly excluding petroleum, consolidated revenue increased $91.9 million , or 4.3% in quarter

* Canadian tire corporation delivers strong q1 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.90

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S