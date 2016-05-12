Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* g&w's traffic in april 2016 was 229,972 carloads, a decrease of 21,725 carloads, or 8.6%, compared with april 2015.
* North american operations traffic in april 2016 was 124,869 carloads, a decrease of 12.8%
* n. American operations apr traffic decrease due to lesser shipments of coal & coke, agri products, minerals & stone, pulp & paper traffic
* Genesee & wyoming reports traffic for april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)