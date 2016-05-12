Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Transglobe Energy Corp
* Says Q1 production averaged 12,058 bopd
* Qtrly oil revenue $29 million versus $54.3 million
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04
* Qtrly loss per share $0.23
* Co preparing production recovery plan to reinstate curtailed/shut-in production,development projects delayed due to low oil prices
* Production recovery plan is targeting Q4 of 2016, when oil prices are anticipated to strengthen
* Expected that Q2-2016 production will average approximately 10,800 bopd
* 2016 capital program of $41.0 million has $22.3 million (54%) allocated to exploration and $18.7 million (46%) to development
TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
