May 12 Globeimmune Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* "company believes it has sufficient cash to operate company as a going concern through middle of 2017"

* Company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives

* If a strategic alternative is not found in near future, could decide to wind down operations of company

* Globeimmune announces updates and financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.15