Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Globeimmune Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* "company believes it has sufficient cash to operate company as a going concern through middle of 2017"
* Company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives
* If a strategic alternative is not found in near future, could decide to wind down operations of company
* Globeimmune announces updates and financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)