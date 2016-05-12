May 12 Usa Technologies Inc

* Sees fy 2016 net new connections for year between 93,000 and 95,000

* Sees fy 2016 total revenue to be between $76 million and $78 million

* Usa technologies announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $20.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $76 million to $78 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)