Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Interval Leisure Group Inc
* Appointment of directors expand total size of board to 13 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Interval Leisure Group announces appointment of four board members following closing of Vistana Acquistion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)