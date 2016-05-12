BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 12 Penn Virginia Corp
* Restructuring will reduce company's long-term debt by more than $1 billion
* Company has obtained a commitment for up to $128 million in exit financing from its RBL lenders
* Has received a commitment for $25 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from its RBL lenders
* Penn Virginia Corp says company anticipates emerging from Chapter 11 by end of summer
* In relation to Chapter 11 filing,restructuring support agreement with holders of 87% of nearly $1.20 billion in total funded-debt obligations
* Penn Virginia Corporation files voluntary chapter 11 petitions to facilitate restructuring with the overwhelming support of its funded debt holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.