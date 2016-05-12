Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Stantec Inc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Qtrly gross revenue c$755.4 million versus c$705.7 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share c$0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stantec reports first quarter 2016 results and dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)