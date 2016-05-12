May 12 Aercap Holdings Nv
* Expect to generate $800 million of excess capital during
2016
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $1.32 billion versus
$1.29 billion
* During q4 of 2015, made decision to restructure and
downsize Aeroturbine business
* Aercap Holdings Nv qtrly reported basic earnings per
share of $1.14
* Restructuring related expenses of $12.6 million in q1
* After completion of downsizing, Aeroturbine will only
provide services to support Aercap's aircraft leasing business
* Q1 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.13
* Qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.53
* Aercap Holdings N.V. reports financial results for the
first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
