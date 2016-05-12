May 12 Vista Outdoor Reports Fy16 Fourth Quarter And Full

* Sees 2017 sales in a range of $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion .

* Announces ammunition capacity expansion plan

* Sees 2017 EPS in a range of $2.65 to $2.85

* Vista outdoor inc sees for fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $90 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.83, revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Year operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 sales $612 million versus i/b/e/s view $588.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)