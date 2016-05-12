US STOCKS-Wall St flat after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 12 Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces Completion Of Enrollment Objective In Onestep 2 pivotal phase 3 clinical trial and first quarter 2016 financial results
* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Company's cash balance is currently anticipated to fund operations through 2017
* Line data from pivotal phase 3 clinical trials in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog