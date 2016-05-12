May 12 Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces Completion Of Enrollment Objective In Onestep 2 pivotal phase 3 clinical trial and first quarter 2016 financial results

* Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Company's cash balance is currently anticipated to fund operations through 2017

* Line data from pivotal phase 3 clinical trials in q3 of 2016