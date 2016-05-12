May 12 McCoy Global Inc :

* Backlog of $6.0 million at march 31, 2016 , compared to $5.0 million at December 31, 2015

* Management will continue to adjust McCoy's cost structure

* Qtrly book-to-bill ratio of 1.21 for three months ended March 31, 2016 compared to 0.66

* McCoy Global Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.34

* Q1 revenue fell 72 percent to C$7.2 million