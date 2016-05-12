May 12 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Expects that existing cash and cash equivalents will fund its research and development programs and operations through 2017

* Zynerba pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)