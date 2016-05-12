Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Expects that existing cash and cash equivalents will fund its research and development programs and operations through 2017
* Zynerba pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
* Disposal comes after 2008 bailout led to state holding (Adds details)