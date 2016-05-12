Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Windtree Therapeutics Inc
* Windtree therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business updates
* Q1 loss per share $1.70
* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $200,000
* Expects cash,cash equivalents sufficient for completion of aerosurf Phase 2B clinical program,fund operations through Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
